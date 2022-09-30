PSC Approves Promotion Examinations For Police Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the commencement of Promotion Examinations for Police Officers starting from next year.

The Commission took the decision in line with the Public Service Rules 020701, 020702, 020703 and 160304 which prescribed examinations as one of the conditions for promotions in the Public Service.

Against the background, it was duly approved that henceforth promotion examination will be a pre-requisite for promotions in the Nigeria Police Force.

In addition, the PSC has also approved the setting up of the Police Promotion Examination Board. The 11-Member Board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

These were the highpoints of the 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission holding in Abuja and presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd), acting Chairman of the Commission.

The Commission equally approved the promotion of 417 Senior Police Officers (417). It also approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

While the new DIG Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG Dandaura whose appointment takes effect from October 20th, 2022 will be replacing, DIG Sadiq who is expected to retire from the service on the said date.

The Commission further approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. The new AIGs are: CP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, Admin Medical, Falamo, Lagos; CP Emienbo Tony Tuesday Assayomo, Kwara State Command; CP Christiana Ibiso Cookey, Welfare, Force Headquarters; CP Evelyn Tamunoimi Peterside, Eastern Port and CP Eboka Friday, Rivers State Command.

Others are: CP Adesina Musbau Soyemi, Nasarawa State Command; CP Asafa Adekunle, CMOT, FCT; CP Edward Chuka Egbuka, Kogi State Command; CP Janet Agbede, Abia State Command; CP Oruebo Josiah Daso, Research and Development, FHQ; CP Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Osun State Command; and CP Abutu Yaro, Edo State Command.

Similarly, 57 Assistant Commissioners of Police were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police. They include; ACP Suel Yerima Gimba; ACP Alhaji Mohammed Danladi; ACP Richard Bala Gara; ACP Lasis Titilola; ACP Obuagbaka John and ACP Aliko Mohammed Dankoli.

Others also include; ACP Silas Bamidele Aremu; ACP Sylvester Onyie Uzoefuna; ACP Shaq Ismail Salihu; ACP Magaji Ismaila; ACP Ali Garba Sarbi; ACP Theodore Chukwuemeka Obasi and ACP Sarah Idowu Ehindero among others

In the same vein, 60 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police. Included among the newly promoted ACPs are; CSP Odion Benedict Aire; CSP Garba Sule yaro; CSP Abayomi Akinpelu Oni; CSP Badamasi Musa former DPO 9th Mile Division, Enugu; CSP Rabiu Musa and CSP Bamidele Awoniyi.

The PSC further approved the promotion of 286 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents. They include; SP Joseph Sunday Eyanagho, Osun State Command; SP Oluwatoyin Joseph Adesope, Anambra State Command; SP Christopher D, Chiroma, SIB Sokoto; SP Ugochukwu Kingsley Ijeoma, DPO Omoku, Rivers State; SP Emmanuel Okwudili Nwangwu, Commander EOD Base 6 Port Harcourt; SP Moses Maku, FCT Command.

Others promoted are, SP Numan Umaru Ismaila, Bauchi State Command; SP Uchenna Noah, Commander Anambra State Special Anti- Cult Squad; SP Jummai Omata Kuforiji; SP Ugah Okoh Joseph; SP Makama Evans Linus; SP Dahiru Nda Ibrahim; SP Ibrahim Ignatius;SP Mohammad Bashir; SP Dorothy Igweze, Enugu state Command; SP Joseph Ugwu Onaji, FCIID and SP Andrew Mgbabor, Lagos State Command among others.

Meanwhile the on-going I5th Plenary Meeting of the Commission will resume on Thursday, October 6th with an interactive meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Police recommended for promotion to the rank of Commissioners of Police.