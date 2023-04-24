PSC Commiserate With IGP/IMO Commane Over Gruesome Murder Of 5 Officers On Duty.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission has commiserate with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, and the Imo state Police Command on the gruesome murder of five Police Officers on duty on Friday, April 21st, 2023 at Okpala junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

It said “the Commission is deeply pained on the circumstances leading to the unprovoked murder of the Police Officers who were on duty to protect lives and properties in the area.

“The Commission’s hearts go to their families and loved ones and pray that God will give them the Fortitude to bear this avoidable and irreparable loss.

A statement by it’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, made available to African Examiner Monday said “the Commission wishes to encourage the Nigeria Police Force to reenact its indomitable fighting spirit to apprehend the deviants and ensure they are brought to Justice.

“The Commission also expects that the Imo State Command should accord the deceased Police Officers a befitting ceremonial burial rites meant for heroes who have laid their lives for peace loving Nigerians.

The statement quoted Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, as saying “the Commission will continue to partner with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that Police Officers on duty are provided with necessary gadgets to protect themselves and fence off marauding terror gangs causing havoc across the nation.