Rawlings Daughter Says Fraudsters Using Father’s Funeral To Extort Money Online

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency and daughter of former president, Jerry John Rawlings , Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, has advised Ghanaians to beware of “some unscrupulous persons creating fake social media accounts” in her name to extort money.

Agyeman Rawlings, in a statement released to the press on Friday stated that the impersonators are appealing for donations towards the funeral arrangements of her late father.

She said: “The modus operandi of these criminals is to first engage the attention of unsuspecting people who genuinely wish to express their condolence to the MP, then they proceed to solicit for donations for the funeral arrangements.”

The lawmaker urged the general public “to be on the lookout for and report to the police anybody who engages them on social media purporting to be Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings or her representative.”

