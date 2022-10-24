Why Atiku Is Not On State’s Campaign Poster

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has opened up on why the picture of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku, was taken out from the State’s campaign poster.

Governor Wike made this known in the inauguration of Rivers State PDP campaign council on Monday, saying that Atiku chose those he wanted to work with in Rivers State without consulting with him.

“The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of the presidential council without the contribution of the governor. They said they don’t need me to campaign for them.

“I have never seen how people would disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose enemies of the state ”, he said.

According to Wike, he will only campaign for people who have asked him to do so and that Atiku has not asked him to do so for him.