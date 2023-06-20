Nigerians React Over Planned Increase In Electricity Tariff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that they may brace up for tougher times as electricity tariffs may increase by over 40 per cent in the coming days.

The African Examiner writes that in the present administration under President Tinubu, the federal government has already, has already ended the subsidy due to the shortfall of revenue.



The increase in electricity tariff will see an end to all forms of energy subsidy in the country.

The news of an increased tariff has sparked reactions on Twitter as many Nigerians are of the view that the citizens have suffered more than enough in this present administration and many wondered what the politicians and government officials will forfeit as it is important for both citizens and those in government to tighten their belts together.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



@bamiroken writes: “They think FG is bothered about Her citizen. It’s hard for a rich Nigeria politician to relate with what the poor go through.”



@Stanlee27763688 writes: “He has loans to repay n he is doing so fast before the court throws him out hopefully.”



@Iam_akinbusola writes: “Wetin I da talk yesterday Government no fit make any sacrifice just keep making the poor poorer.”

@PlentyPlus writes: “But the president when asked during his campaign said that he will reduce the purchasing power of the people and further slow down the economy. He told us the truth, many Nigerians still voted for him. We honestly can’t complain.”



@VoteDefenderNG writes: “The good news is, most of the people supporting APC will be the worst hit by this economic disaster APC has brought upon us.”



@firstladyship writes: “This Goverment must favor your family. Your Salvation is now at the court. Peter Obi is the only man whose heart is in the right place. He’ll sponsor a bill that will cut your Cost of Governance, first. This is the crux of the matter, the reason the Establishment are so afraid.”

@Timiglow writes: “He told them already that he will continue to good work of Buhari. From “DISASTROUS CHANGE” to “RENEWED HOPELESSNESS AND SHEGE”. And yet Agbadorians and APC supporters still think he’s doing the right thing. Dem never see anything… 1 Liter of petrol = N550 (average) 10 units.”



@francis_ranco writes: “On top pump price increment to 500+, they are adding VAT as jara! Indeed, the people that saw “Shege are about to see Banza”; everything na ‘double double.”





