Reactions Over Pastor Adeboye’s Call For Prayers For Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye enjoining Nigerians to pray for the betterment of the nation has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that Pastor Adeboye on Sunday during the church’s October Thanksgiving Service and Nigeria’s 63rd Independent Day celebration saying that he has prayed to God to heal Nigeria and he wants fellow citizens to do the same.

“I pray in the name that is above every other name that God will heal our nation,” the preacher said.

“Independence is talking about freedom that is why we would be talking about freedom indeed. You may be enjoying independence from the colonial master and still be a slave to sickness, poverty, terror, and forces of darkness,” he added.

“I am wishing you a very good celebration but more than anything else, I wish all of you who are in Christ freedom and freedom indeed.”

This development has sparked social media reactions on X formerly known as Twitter as some netizens took to the micro blogging space saying that they are tired of praying for the country. The African Examiner gathers some of their reactions below.

@ambassadors714 writes: “Dear Daddy GO. Is God deaf or we are not praying well? God is not deaf and with all due respect Sir, our problem is not prayers. Our problem is we seeing evil, cover it cause it’s our tribe or person that did or does it. The Bible said, when you cover your sins, you will not prosper. We are good at making excuses for those we should hold accountable cause of personal gains of the past, present or what we want to gain from the future.”

@ijele writes: “You are in your 80s Sir, which means you were in your 20yrs when Nigeria gained independence, can you say of a truth that GOD, your Father had being deaf all this long? What kind of prayers, haven’t we prayed in the last 63yrs? Nobody should use prayers as an excuse… let’s call it what it is. BAD LEADERSHIP kept us where we are, not GOD. Praying

while we do nothing is transferring our responsibility to GOD. He won’t come down from heaven to fix our NATION. “

@Usman writes: “Developed worlds are not built on Prayers, some of them don’t even know nor acknowledge God, yet they have a system that works. Let’s call it what it is and stop making God look stu..pid or deaf. Righousness exhorts a Nation but sin is a reproach…. sin is having a Man of unknown Origin, no Verifiable date of birth, no real age, no school attended with dates, no proper means of income etc as our president, How do we now pray to God to help a Man who God can’t even give account of, cause he has lived a lie all his Life? Daddy GO, you can do the prayers on our behalf, WE ARE DONE PRAYING SIR. Thank you Sir.”

@Brotherfranklyn writes: “God is kind. He treats us much better than we deserve. We still have a reason to thank God. People who are really suffering prays for stone to fall on them and it won’t. There is no option than to pray, having a better hope that someday, the bows of the mighty will be broken.”



@CLUB12XII writes: “Why not tell him that seeing the truth and massaging it is the greater part of the problem?”

@thenotorious10k writes: “We done dey pray since 1960.”

@unclegeeonline writes: “We are tired of praying sir. We prays morning and night.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



