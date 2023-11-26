Reactions Trail 5-year Ban on Faculty of Law at Datti Ahmed’s Baze University

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The decision of the Nigerian Law School to ban Baze University in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, from admitting students into its Law Faculty for consistently violating its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has raised eyebrows in the social media.

The African Examiner writes that Baze University was founded by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed who is the running mate to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

According to reports, the imposition of the moratorium was sequel to the findings of the Council of Legal Education which indicated that the university’s Law Faculty was presently having a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to get admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

The Acting Secretary and Director of Administration of the Nigerian Law School, Ms Aderonke Osho, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

Osho said: “At its Quarterly Meeting held on November 23, 2023, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) presided over by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, OFR considered the report of the Accreditation panel to the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja.

“It emerged from the findings by the Panel led by the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, that: Baze University consistently and most flagrantly had contravened its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education with the result that the Faculty is currently having a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

“Since 2017 the Council of Legal Education had grappled with the excesses of Baze University by admitting over 750 law students which ordinarily would have taken about 15 years of admission based on the quota allotted to the University.

“Baze University runs a three (3)-year LL.B programme for some UTME candidates without the approval of National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB and Council of Legal Education.”

The statement further noted that “Under the NUC Minimum Benchmark Academic Standard (BMAS) for law degree programme in Nigerian Universities, Law is a five (5)-year programme for UTME candidates and four (4)-year for Direct Entry students.

“The Council of Legal Education after thorough consideration of these infractions resolved as follows: The imposition of a moratorium on admission of law students to the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja, with immediate effect;

“The moratorium will last in the first instance for a period of 5 years and may be renewed if no satisfactory action is taken to remedy the situation.

“The Council in the interest of the innocent students, parents and guardians will use the 5 year period to find ways to deal with the backlog of law students admitted by Baze University in excess of its admission quota.

“Follow-up visits will be paid to the University to ascertain the extent of the measures it has taken to remedy the anomalies observed during the accreditation visit.

“The National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Parents, guardians, prospective applicants and members of the public are hereby put on notice on the status of Baze University Abuja and its faculty of Law.”

This development has generated concerns from some Nigerians on x who felt that this is ploy to clip the wings of Datti. The African Examiner gathers some views of netizens as seen on X.

@MarvellousIsra3 writes: “The system is systematically coming for him for speaking boldly. Shameless country.”

@n6oflife6 writes: “Make Una no push Datti o! My hand No dey!. He has Been holding himself since!”

@A_ologunleko writes: “Politics at play. Really sad where this country is heading to.”

@iam_wilsons writes: “This dirty politics won’t take Nigeria anywhere.”

@princedominic21 writes: “The reality of Nigerian politics. A proper political witch hunt By Tinubu and APC PERIOD!!! Oya Agbadorian wail under.”

@DanielRegha writes: “APC’s biggest opposition is the Labour Party, so it’s not surprising seeing Datti, Obi, & other LP faithfuls being targeted. During the elections LP supporters were harassed repeatedly, that alone speaks volumes. Nigeria is supposed to practice democracy but our leaders are a d!sgrace.”

@itspauldaniels writes: “We know this is a witch-hunt.”

@a_little_god_ writes: “Hehehehehe… It’s been a long time coming. I’ve actually been waiting for this witch hunt. If you can’t go after him in person for who he is, then go after his business or personal activities… Good thing is, I know for sure that Datti knew the territory he was stepping into.”

@RITAENG1234 writes: “Since they couldn’t go to amplify the Truth he said on Arise TV, they’re going after him using Moratorium. Seh na ONLY Baze University never Comply for the whole Nigerian Private Universities…?”

@Chisamsy writes: “Nigeria and politics Shame on them…”

@TimedFrank writes: ‘”Now they’re going after politician’s private businesses? Wonderful! He’s done 2 very powerful interviews, they couldn’t go after him directly for fear of repercussions but then go through the corners? Same playbook, we’ve seen this movie before. I laugh in White Substance.”

@OwoichoOch1111 writes: “Nigeria is missing it everyday in the hand of apc and tinubu with their desperation to stay in office even after glaring rejection by masses.”

@Ernesto_Igugu writes: “Politics taken too far by Tinubu government, one thing is sure, Tinubu will not remain in power forever.”

@Emmanuelkiss01 writes: “This is so bad. We’ve been waiting for it though. They can’t just go after him in person that’s why they have to hunt him will his establishment You guys should have rethink.”

@iamdlaw2 writes: “Tahir Mamman, Tinubu’s Minister of Education was VC of Baze University when this “alleged” infraction was happening. It is funnier Tahir is a SAN & a former DG of NLS. So, ordinarily Tahir shld know the consequences of such infractions, they want to cripple Datti for speaking up.”

@novieverest writes: “APC has come for Datti. They have decided to clip him. He is the one who whenever he speaks once, shakes them. They have come for his business.”





