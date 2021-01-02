Nigerians React As FCMB MD Caught In Marriage Scandal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A cross section of Nigerians has taken to their social media account to call out First City Monument Bank (FCMB), to sack the managing Director, Adam Nuru, who allegedly had an affair with a subordinate, Moyo Thomas.

According to reports, the affair between Nuru and Moyo produced two kids when Moyo was already married to Tunde Thomas who is also as staff of FCMB.

Moyo travelled to the United States and opened up to Tunde Thomas that the he was not the father of the two children.

This development made Tunde Thomas to be depressed and which eventually led to his death after he suffered from stroke and later died from cardiac arrest.

His death sparked outrage as over 400 people have signed a petition for the sack of Adam Nuru for “unethical conduct”.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elites (Adam Nuru) against the less privileged in the society.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria as the apex regulator and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.” the petition reads

The bank has since responded as it issued a statement saying that the bank board will begin a probe immediately.

It reads: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the banks board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”

However, some Nigerians on social media have taken to the micro-blogging platform to express themselves concerning the matter as some stated the importance of the DNA test.

FCMB To Investigate the Embattled MD

In his reaction to the scandals, FCMB spokesperson, Diran Olojo said the bank was reviewing the matter.

