Nigerians React As FCMB MD Caught In Marriage Scandal

Nigerians React As FCMB MD Caught In Marriage ScandalAfrican News, Business, Latest News, News Saturday, January 2nd, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A cross section of Nigerians has taken to their social media account to call out First City Monument Bank (FCMB), to sack the managing Director, Adam Nuru, who allegedly had an affair with a subordinate, Moyo Thomas.
According to reports, the affair between Nuru and Moyo produced two kids when Moyo was already married to Tunde Thomas who is also as staff of FCMB.
Moyo travelled to the United States and opened up to Tunde Thomas that the he was not the father of the two children.
This development made Tunde Thomas to be depressed and which eventually led to his death after he suffered from stroke and later died from cardiac arrest.
His death sparked outrage as over 400 people have signed a petition for the sack of Adam Nuru for “unethical conduct”.
“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elites (Adam Nuru) against the less privileged in the society.
“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria as the apex regulator and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.” the petition reads
The bank has since responded as it issued a statement saying that the bank board will begin a probe immediately.
It reads: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.
“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the banks board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.
“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”
However, some Nigerians on social media have taken to the micro-blogging platform to express themselves concerning the matter as some stated the importance of the DNA test.
FCMB To Investigate the Embattled MD
In his reaction to the scandals, FCMB spokesperson, Diran Olojo said the bank was reviewing the matter.
‘‘We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr. Tunde Thomas.
“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr. Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics, and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.
“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=58699
A very sad story. The man essentially married a whore and it is sad that he could not find ways to deal with the pain.
Having an extramarital affair is horrible but having children from such an affair and essentially imposing them on the innocent man as in this case, is pure evil. With time, the children would forever hate their mother for what she did to “their father” and to them. And they need serious therapy to find meaning in their lives. All because of their mother’s selfishness.
Her life is a wash. Gradually loads of make up would no longer help her and she will wither and die a very lonely, dejected woman.
The blame going to the banker, an equally despicable human being, is good but in my view, in this case, the major blame should go to the woman who not only opened her legs to another man while married but was so low a human to have two children from the illicit affair. Unless there is evidence that the banker forced her to have sex with him. Loss of job is not such a force!
I must state that I am actually “happily” surprised that most seem to blame the man in this case, which is good. Typically the African men get a pass and continue to only one of two things most are good at: sleeping around with vulnerable women. The other is cheating and looting their system. Instead of using our brains to think and look for what we can contribute to the society, most use the brains to identify vulnerable women to have sex with. As we do, our counterparts look for ways to shape and reshape the world we all live in. And mind you, “Sex” since most cannot even make love!
Joe.