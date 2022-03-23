Kanayo O Kanayo Refutes Death Rumour, Gives Blogger 7 days To Exit The World

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has placed a curse on the person behind the rumor of his death.

The film star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to refute claims of his death and lamenting about the rumors.

“I don’t know what people gain by carrying rumors, printing their obituaries. I don’t know what will make somebody wake up in the morning and start tagging somebody,” he said.

“I do not know…Do most people think Nollywood people, entertainers do not have family members. What kind of life do you think we live? Somebody wakes up, compiles 3, 4, 5 photos, and puts RIP. You will not live past the next 7 days. You’ve got the wrong guy.”

He also appreciated everyone who has called him since news of his rumored death emerged.

“My life has never been in anybody’s hand. I want to thank my friends who have called me since morning, I don’t even have a fever. Whoever has compiled these photos, you will exit this world in 7 days,” he concluded.