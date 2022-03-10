Reno Omokri Reacts On Chidinma Ojukwu’s Emergence As Miss Cell 2021

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has slammed the beauty pageant which happened in the Kirikiri correctional facility which saw Chidinma Ojukwu, the killer of the Super TV CEO, Micheal Ataga emerging as Miss Cell 2022. The pageant was done to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Speaking concerning the development, Omokri, took to his social media account saying that the prison should not be seen as a place of fun but a place of punishment. According to him, some prison officials need to be punished and “heads must roll”.

Reno stated that Chidinma’s act was no longer an allegation and the media should stop using allegedly.

He said: “Prison is a place of punishment and rehabilitation. Once it becomes a place of fun, then the whole purpose is defeated. How would the family of Usifo Ataga feel to see Chidinma prancing about as a beauty queen in prison? That is unacceptable.

“Heads should roll! And if heads don’t roll, the question we must ask is whether Chidinma has a prison official zaddy who she is making very happy. Because the state of her hair, skin, the clothes she wore and her shoes are better than 99% of females that are free in the world outside prison!

“And the media should stop calling her an ‘alleged killer’. She admitted killing Usifo Ataga on camera. Once there is an admission, the charge is no longer alleged. It is proven.

“What is in doubt are the circumstances. Did she do it while under the influence of fear, or drugs, or something else which we do not as yet know? But that she did it is fact, not allegation.”