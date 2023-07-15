N120m At Stake As BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ Season Starts July 23

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Multichoice Nigeria has stated that the 2023 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will start on July 23.

In a press briefing on Friday, the organisers disclosed a cash prize of N120 million for this year’s winner.

This means that the winner of this edition of the reality show will be the recipient of the highest cash prize award since BBNaija debuted in 2006.

According to the organisers, this season is also expected to be an all-stars edition as there was no audition for regular Nigerians.

This means that the BBNaija viewers will get to see their favourite housemates from past editions slug it out with each other in this year’s show.

The African Examiner writes that celebrities will contest for the cash prize for 70 days, beginning July 23 till October 1.

The organisers also disclosed that 30 fans will have the opportunity of winning N1 million each and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will also be returning as the host of the show.

The BBNaija season 8 will premiere at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (Ch. 151), Africa Magic Urban (Ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (ch 154). Also, it will continue to air for 10 weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated channels, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.





