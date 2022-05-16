Several People Shot At California Church, Says Sheriff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods in California’s Orange County, prompting a major response from Orange County Sheriff’s officials and other first responders.

The number of casualties was not clear. The shooting occurred at the Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road.

The sheriff’s department said it detained a suspect and collected a weapon that might be involved.

Orange County Fire Authority said it was on the scene treating victims and taking multiple patients to hospitals.

CNN, however, reports that at least one person is dead and four are critically injured after the shooting at the church in Laguna Woods, citing the sheriff’s department.

“All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

“One victim is deceased at the scene.” Another person has minor injuries, according to the tweet.

The shooting occurred at the Geneva Presbyterian Church during a lunch reception to honor a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church for its worship services, according to Tom Cramer, a Presbytery leader.

Police have a suspect in custody, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a news conference on Sunday evening.

He is believed to be an Asian man in his 60s who doesn’t live in the area, according to Hallock.

Police do not yet have a motive, Hallock said.

The suspect was detained at the scene after a group of people at the church were able to hog-tie his legs with an extension cord and confiscate at least two handguns from him, Hallock said.

The shooting occurred during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church, a Presbytery leader said.

Police have a suspect in custody, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a news conference on Sunday evening.

He is believed to be an Asian man in his 60s who doesn’t live in the area, according to Hallock.

Police do not yet have a motive, Hallock said.

The suspect was detained at the scene after a group of people at the church were able to hog-tie his legs with an extension cord and confiscate at least two handguns from him, Hallock said.

The shooting occurred during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church, a Presbytery leader said.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism in interfering or intervening to stop the suspect,” Hallock said.

About 30-40 people were in attendance at the reception, according to Hallock.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” Newsom said in a tweet.

The Taiwanese congregation, which became a sister congregation at Geneva Presbyterian Church about five or six years ago, always holds a lunch after their Sunday morning service, Laguna Woods Mayor Pro Tem Cynthia Conners told CNN.

“We’ll see what we can do to meet with the members of the congregation, we’ll bring in someone from the Orange County Human Rights Commission … and try to make sure that the Asian members of our community feel as safe as all the other members of our community, although I would have to say I think we all feel a little less safe today,” Conners said.

Reuters