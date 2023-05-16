Resident Doctors Start 5-Day Warning Strike On Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has declared a five-day warning strike.



The African Examiner recalls that in April, the association had threatened to go on strike if the federal government fails to pay the salary arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to resident doctors.

According to available information, the doctors, the strike will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, May 17, and will end Monday, May 22, at 8 am.

Members of the association agreed to embark on the industrial action after their National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Monday, May 15, 2023.

In the communique issued in April, NARD asked for a 200% increase in their salary structure and immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals.

The association also demanded “an immediate increment in the CONMESS salary structure to the tune of 200% of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by NARD to the honourable minister of health on the 7th of July 2022 for the review of CONMESS”.

In addition, the doctors called for an “immediate infrastructural development in our various hospitals without further delay and insists on at least 15% budgetary allocation to health subsequently”.