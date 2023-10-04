Rights Group CRRAN, Petitions PSC, IGP Over Assault, Alleged Attempt To Assassinate Lawyer By Anambra Policemen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights Organization, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN); has petition Chairman of police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, and Inspector General of police IGP over Assult and alledged attempt to assassinate one Barrister Desmond Kakaan, by policemen attached to Zone 13, Anambra state, who recently extorted 500,000 (five hundred thousand naira),

from one Mr. Cletus Nwebor.

The petition made available to African Examiner weekend in Enugu was signed by President of the group, Barrister Olu Omotayo, and copied to the inspector General of police and Minister of police Affairs.

It read thus: “We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter to condemn in the strongest term the assault and attempt to kill Barrister Desmond Kakaan by ASP Okilo and P. C Ifeanyi, the two policemen who came to Enugu from Zone 13 Anambra, and arrested Cletus Nwebor sometimes in August 2023, and extorted N500, 000 Naira, from him before releasing him on bail.

According to the Organization, “the two persons who identified themselves as policemen from Zone 13, Ukpo Anambra, had called me severally since Monday 25th September 2023. The first identified himself as SP Sylvanus the OC AIG Monitoring squad, while the other who identified himself as Inspector Yomi Lawrence told me on phone that a petition I wrote to the Chairman Police Service Commission over unlawful extortion of the sum of N500, 000 Naira, from Cletus Nwebor was assigned to them by the Inspector General of Police for urgent investigation and I should assist them to get Mr. Nwebor or bring him to make statement.

“I thereafter asked one of our team Bar Desmond Kakaan to go with Nwebor on the 28th September 2023, and report to the station.

“On same 28th September 2023, a policeman named Mr. Igwe of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), Police Headquarters Abuja, also called me to inform me that a petition I wrote to the Chairman Police Service Commission over unlawful extortion of the sum of N500, 000 Naira, from Cletus Nwebor, was assigned to them by the Inspector General of Police for urgent investigation, and I told him that Mr. Nwebor was already on his way to Police Headquarters Zone 13, to honor Police Invitation on same subject matter and I will tell him the outcome when Mr. Nwebor returns later in the day.

Omotayo said “on reaching Zone 13, Bar Kakaan and Cletus Nwebor reported to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 13, Anambra State, AIG Tony Olofu, and they were directed from there to the office of SP Sylvanus, who directed Inspector Yomi Lawrence to take Nwebors’ statement as relate to the circumstances relating to how the sum of N500, 000 Naira, was extorted from him.

“After Nwebor finished writing his statement, he waited for long after which the IPO who went out came back. SP Sylvanus thereafter said that he had completed investigation in respect of the land case dispute that initially brought Nwebor to the Police and Nwebor is found culpable for forging the title document in respect of his fathers’ land, and therefore he will be detained and serve Arraignment Notice.

“It was already getting late and I decided to call Bar Kakaan around 5:30pm, to know the situation of things but as he was still talking to me on phone I heard people shouting at him at the background and the phone went off.

“Bar Kakaan later called me around 6:10 pm to inform me that it was ASP Okilo and PC Ifeanyi the two policemen who were among the 6 policemen who extorted money from Nwebor that came to attack him for receiving phone call while in Police premises.

“Kakaan said he was dragged like a common criminal by the two policemen and as they dragged him to a place that looked like an underground cell and they opened the gate and wanted to push him in, he resisted them and managed to struggle and forced himself towards the office of OC Legal and struggled into the office of the OC Legal who immediately ordered the duo to stop the attack on Bar Kakaan.





