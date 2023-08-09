Sylva Commends Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

–Assures Of His Victory In Bayelsa Guber Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva has commended President Bola Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sylva spoke on Tuesday while briefing State House Correspondents after meeting Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, his visit to the Villa was an opportunity to commend the President for a great job he is doing.

He said, “I know that for a long time, every administration, every government in Nigeria have been trying to remove the fuel subsidy.

“We tempted even during our time. And it was actually part of the campaign of every presidential election in the previous election in the past election.

“But for Mr. President to have achieved this feat on the first day of his presidency, it’s quite commendable. We’ve seen a lot happening in the monetary policy sector. We also commend him for what he is doing”

” I thought it was important that some of us will see him and let him know the great things is doing

“For the first time in Nigeria states and federal government are to share N1.9 trillion. It is unprecedented,” he said

Sylva further said, ,” I believe that we are on the verge of an economic turnaround in this country, and going by the American parlance: “Is the economy, stupid?”

“We need a president who understands the economy and I believe that we have one now. That’s really part of what we discussed”, he added

The former Minister of State for Petroleum also disclosed that he discussed with Tinubu, the progress of the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State

“We also had to discuss the progress we are making in Bayelsa. You know that I am the Bayelsa candidate governorship in the forthcoming governorship election on the 11th of November.

“We are set to take over Bayelsa and I had to inform Mr. President what we’re doing and also take advice from Mr. President”, he stated

Sylva said he was sure of victory in the Governorship election with his six point agenda which would focus on capital development, provision of infrastructure, stable electricity, Agriculture, Security and the economy”, he said.





