Rivers LG Polls: Fubara’s Camp in APP Wins 22 Out Of 23 Chairmanship Seats

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Action Peoples Party (APP) in Rivers has swept 22 of the 23 Chairmanship positions contested in Saturday’s Local Government Elections.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli, described the elections as free and fair.

Announcing the results, Enebeli said that the winners secured two-third majority votes in their respective wards across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state.

“Results for 19 Wards in Etche LGA are still being collated, while the results for the 319 councillorship positions across the 23 LGAs will be announced in due course,” he said.

Enebeli further said that elections were conducted in all the 6,866 units in 319 Wards, with 18 of the 19 political parties participating.

“The elections, which concluded at 3 p.m., recorded a significant voter turnout, with many defying the rain to cast their ballots,” he said.

He commended the political parties and residents for their dedication to ensuring a smooth election process.

The RSIEC boss declared those who polled the highest number of votes duly elected Chairman of their respective LGAs.

The list of the successful Chairmen included Vincent Obu (Abua/Odual), Chibudom Ezu (Ahoada-East), Iyekor Ikporo (Ahoada-West), Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide (Akuku-Toru), Lazarus Nteogwuile (Andoni), and Dr Sule Amachree (Asari-Toru).

Others were Dame Anengi Barasua (Bonny), Dr Harry Agiriye (Degema), Chief Brain Gokpa (Eleme), David Omereji (Emohua), Monday Dumiye (Gokana), and Isreal Abosi (Ikwerre).

Also declared winners were Martins Nwigbo (Khana), Chijioke Ihunwo (Obio/Akpor), and Isaac Umejuru (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Ishmael Oforibika (Ogu/Bolo), Igwe Achese (Okrika), and Promise Reginald (Omuma).

The rest were Enyiada Cookey-Gam (Opobo/Nkoro), Gift Okere (Oyibo), Ezebunwo Ichemati (Port Harcourt) and Matthew Dike (Tai).

Recall that following a dirty political fight between Governor Simi Fubara and his Godfather Nyesome Wike, the Governor has encouraged his camp to decamp from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to the Action Peoples Party (APP) to contest the local government election but the governor remained in the PDP.

However, Mr Nyesome Wike was granted an injunction to suspend the conduct of the election, in which his camp boycotted the election as result the Fubara’s men in APP swept 22 out of the 23 chairmanship as at the time of filing this reports.