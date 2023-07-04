Tinubu Meets NSA, Service Chiefs

* We’ll Not Fail To Secure Nigerians, says Ribadu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday met behind closed doors with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the new Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa.

Those in attendance include Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B. Abubakar; Chief of Defense Intelligence, Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye and the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking with State Houses correspondents after the meeting, Ribadu said that they were in the Villa to thank Tinubu for the opportunity he gave them to serve in his government and the country.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country. We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives bac’.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity”

Speaking on how they are going to secure the nation, Ribadu said, “where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country.

“If you see the record of crimes, the activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place. Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver”, he added.





