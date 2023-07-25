School Proprietor, Dr. Onyeishi, Blames Parents For Encouraging Students To Cut Corners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As examination malpractices among Nigerian Students, especially at the post secondary school level continues unabated in the country, founder, Maduka University and College, Ekwegbe, Igbo Etiti Council Area of Enugu State, Dr. Sam Onyeishi, has blamed parents for the development, saying some of them mount pressures on their children and wards to excel or pass at all cost.

He noted that the cancan worm which has eaten so deep in the Nation’s educational system, has remained a serious cog in the wheel of progress of the sector.

Speaking weekend during the College’s one year anniversary and Thanksgiving ceremony held at school premises, the Proprietor said:, “Parents are the problem, they put pressures on their children to excel at all cost forcing them to seek ways of cutting corners.

Dr. Onyeishi, posited that the quest to pass examination at all cost does students more harm than good, urging parents to refrain from such act for the interest of their children and society.

According to him, as the bedrock for the development of any society, there is need for young students who are future leaders of tomorrow to be given a solid and sound foundation in education, which is the watch word of Maduka University College.

“But it’s unfortunate that some parents encourage their children or wards to engage in all manners of exam cheating. Some patronizes special Centres for them where teachers aid exam malpractices.

“They forget that a well trained child is an asset to his family, and society at large and that is why in Maduka University College, we have a culture. We don’t compromise standard, We subject out teachers to regular training and retaining.

“Maduka University College is fashioned to give every child the opportunity to succede in life. It has all the attributes to train the 21st Century child” adding that as an Apostle of quality, the scholl takes issue of moral values in children very seriously.

“The school has all it takes to inculcate in the students values that will make them become good wives, husband’s, good professionals on graduation, and also be good Ambassadors of their Alma mater”.

Dr. Onyishi advised parents and guardians to leave a legacy for their children/wards by giving them quality education.

He advised that parents and teachers should work in synergy to inculcate discipline and morale values on the students for them to become good ambassadors of the college.

“You can make sharp money but it does not last. Real money last beyond you. You see, parents have businesses but their children after graduation from tertiary institutions cannot fit into their businesses, therefore, the businesses cannot continue.

Our children should be trained in such a way that they can continue where we stopped”, he said.

On insecurity, the school proprietor appealed to media practitioners to desist from de-marketing the state through sensational reportage capable of scaring away intending Investors.

He claimed that Enugu remains the most peaceful state in the country, stressing that as a transporter, he is always aware of security situation in many parts of the federation.

“There is way the media will sensationalise stories on insecurity, investors will be scared to invest in Enugu. It is the poor man in the street that suffers more.

Also speaking, the Chief guest of honour, at event who is the immediate past Commissioner for Education Enugu State, Professor Uche Eze said the school started on a very solid foundation.

“I commend the Founder of this great institution. I was part of the University College beginning from day one and I assured Dr Onyishi that he has no problem of registration because it has all it takes to be a university.

“Education is a capital intensive venture and Dr Onyishi has invested heavily on it. I tell you the money realised from tuition fee cannot pay for security operations at the gate, adding that the Proprietor was magnanimous in establishing the group of schools. We pray him and for the college to keep up with the high standard I have observed.

The event featured presentation of awards/gifts to deserving staff and students of the College which has as it’s Motto: ‘Education Global Competitiveness’





