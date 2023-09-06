Strike: FG, TUC Agree On Two Weeks To Resolve Labour Issues

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government says it has sealed an agreement with the Trade Union Congress, for a two-week window to address the impasse.

This comes amid a two day warning strike embarked by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which commenced on Tuesday,

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Director, of Press and Public Relations, at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundu.

He stated that the meeting which the minister held on Monday with the TUC leadership, was a success, as both parties reached an agreement to allow the government to attend to their demands within two weeks.

According to the statement, the issues to be addressed within the two weeks include wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemption for some categories of workers, as well as setting up structures for the effective implementation of the palliatives from the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, a statement from the NLC President, Joe Ajaero has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the sit-at-home directives.

He also urged all its members to block all the loopholes observed on the first day, as they continue with the sit-at-home on Wednesday, September 6.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



