Osibanjo Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful For Better Future

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that in spite of the current challenging facing the country, Nigerians should remain hopeful for a better future for the nation.

The Vice President said Nigerians should not lose hope as the country remains a nation it remains a nation with great promises and a bright future.

Prof. Osinbajo gave the charge in Jos on Saturday while speaking at the Annual Thanksgiving Service organized by the Plateau State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He reaffirmed his faith and firm belief in the country’s great future and immense potential of its people and urged Nigerians to speak positively about the country, to stir up faith among citizens in its future, adding that he “is completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright indeed.”

“This is a nation that God’s hand is laid upon… a nation with many great promises. We have so many expectations from God as He leads us by His Spirit. Our God is the God of complex situations. He steps in when things get really complicated, He is not a man whose options are limited, He has no limits, no boundaries, no quotas, He is God; which is why from the very beginning of creation, He demonstrated that He is a God of the most complex and difficult situations,” he said.

Giving an example with the story of creation in the Book of Genesis, he said: “Even at creation, there was confusion; the earth was without form, it was bleak, dark and void, there seemed to be hopelessness and despair. But in all the confusion, the same verse says that God was right there, the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.”

The VP noted that what happened next was that God spoke and transformed the situation.

“The word He spoke transformed the darkness, the insecurity, the fear, the conflicts, to light, peace and joy. He spoke, and the situation was transformed…. if we want our personal circumstances to change or we want our country to be at peace, and to prosper, we, the saints of God, must declare it. We must speak the reality we desire,” he added.

Reiterating the importance of speaking positive words about the country and praying for its prosperity, Prof. Osinbajo admonished that, “the people of God cannot speak like the people of the world (and say) ‘…the country is bad, this Nigeria is not working, this country will break up…’ that is death not life. We carry life, we carry liberty from evil and oppression. So, we will speak blessings unto our land, our communities and our families, we will use the blessings,” he stressed.

He said Nigerians should have faith in the country’s rising, despite its challenges. To buttress this he used the analogy of the biblical story of the valley of dry bones as “God’s metaphoric depiction of the helplessness and hopelessness of a nation; and God’s ability, just by the spoken words of a man, to bring back life and hope. God is there. Then He speaks, as He is doing now.”

Speaking directly to the PFN and church leaders, he said: “We, who are the sons of God, priests, must speak the power and grace of God to our nation; (we must speak the power and grace) to fear, to insurgency, to banditry. And the church must not fear, we are the ecclesia, the called-out ones, a people of promise. We are indestructible…The word of God now reminds us that the glory of the latter temple shall be greater than the former.”

Earlier on arrival at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, the VP was received by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as well as the State’s Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden; PFN leaders in the State and other dignitaries.

Prof. Osinbajo who also attended the 2021 Annual Convention of the Kings Palace Church International in Kuje, shortly after his return to Abuja, described the people of Kuje as an example of Nigerian unity, with different strands of the community and faiths.

Interestingly, the Muslim traditional ruler of Kuje, the Gomo of Kuje (paramount ruler of Kuje), Alhaji Haruna Jibrin Tanko, gracing the anniversary of the church held at the Town hall. The Gomo welcomed the VP and lauded the contributions of the church in the community.

The VP commended the gathering in Kuje and noted that it was a show of unity. “We must be united. Our country is better and stronger as one than separate. Other countries are trying to be bigger. Nobody is trying to be smaller. We will not be smaller in the mighty name of Jesus. The Lord God Almighty will help us to grow in understanding, and to treat each other with fairness and with justice,” he said.

He reiterated his faith and hope in a new Nigeria, noting that “there is a better tomorrow.” He commended the church’s clergy, Rev. Samuel Ogbodo and Pastor (Mrs.) Gloria Ogbodo, for “16 years work of ministry.”

While praying for the Kuje community and the church in the area, he called on Christians to pray for the prosperity of the nation.

Senior Pastor of the Kings Palace Church International, Rev. Samuel Ogbodo, thanked the Vice President for his humility and commitment to the service of the people, noting that his visit to the church and community was the beginning of a new era.























