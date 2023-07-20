Subsidy Removal: Bayelsa Govt Rolls Out 106 Vehicles For Mass Transit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, inaugurated 106 vehicles to boost intra city transport system in Yenagoa, the state capital, and its environs.

According to the governor, the new transport scheme will help cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal and alleviate the sufferings of residents of the state.

At the launch of the scheme at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Onopa, Yenagoa, the governor charged the operator of the scheme, the Bayelsa State Transport Company (BTC), to consider the current realities in the country before fixing their rates on the different routes.

The governor noted that the state government won’t pay salaries to the drivers, saying that those interested in driving the vehicles should have it in mind that it is the BTC that will negotiate that with them and not the government.

Diri, who assured the people of the state that he is working to ensure that everyone experiences prosperity, called on the operator of the scheme not to politicise the process of employing drivers to man the vehicles.

arlier before the governor, the Commissioner for Transport, Grace Ekiotenne, highlighted how the scheme will be sustained unlike other failed transportation schemes by previous administrations in the state.

She said though the vehicles are property of the state government, the BTC will be in charge of the management as well as the responsibility of training the drivers and other liabilities.

The keys to the vehicles were subsequently handed over to the BTC General Manager, Imomotimi Fanama.





