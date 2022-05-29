Buhari Commiserates With Port Harcourt Stampede Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the reported deaths of scores of worshippers during a stampede at a religious event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicly, Mallam Garba Shehu

The President admonished organizers of religious, political and other big events to plan well and carry them out in a disciplined manner to avert similar calamitous deaths and injuries.

He directed that “all efforts should be made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident,” and that disaster and relief agencies of the Federal

Government should maintain constant contact with the Rivers State government to ensure that good care was taken of the relief efforts.

Buhari expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers State and prayed to the Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.