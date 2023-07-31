Subsidy Removal: Don’t Trust Labour Unions, Take Your Destiny In Your Hands — CNPP Advises Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians continue to face untold hardship occasioned by the recent removal of the Petroleum Subsidy by the federal government, Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the citizens to take their destiny into their hands rather than trusting the Nigerian Labour unions to come to their rescue.

It said Nigerians should not rely on the leadership of the organized labour to protest the “incessant increment in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol since 2015.

The umbrella Association of all the registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema made available to Newsmen Monday, noted that the labour movement cannot be trusted.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates is planning a nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Wednesday to protest the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

However, the CNPP noted that “It is unfortunate, but true, that the labour movement in Nigeria has consistently failed to defend the masses who constitute the majority among their membership.

“Nigerians in the past have had their hopes dashed each time the labour unions led negotiations with the government on their behalf on any issues bordering on their well-being or pains.

“The CNPP believes that only the Nigerian masses who bear the brunt of economic hardships as well as the increasing pains of long, long years bad leadership can decide their own faith by taking their destiny into their hands.

“Like they have done each time they claimed to stand up for the masses, the labour unions will certainly betray the trust of the working class”,the statement said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



