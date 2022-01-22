CAF Names Eguavoen Best AFCON Group Stage Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, has been named by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) as the best coach of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

It could be recalled that Eguavoen was in charge as the three-time African champions won all three games of the Group stage.

Nigeria played with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the Group D and they scored six goals and conceded only one goal.

Eguavoen said, “Many thanks to the Confederation of African Football for this award.

“The Best coach of the Group stage. Wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic group of players and colleagues.

“Thank you Nigerians, for your support. It’s needed now, more than ever.”

Nigeria will play against Tunisia on Sunday in the AFCON round of 16.