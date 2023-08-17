Subsidy Removal: FG Announces N5bn Palliative Each For 36 States, FCT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has announced a N5bn palliative for each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory to cushion the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, made the announcement in Abuja on Thursday when he spoke to State House correspondents at the end of a National Economic Council meeting.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the meeting.

The council is made up of the governors of the 36 states, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co opted government officials.





