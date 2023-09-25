Supreme Court Refutes Claim Of Connection Between Fire Incident, Tribunal Proceedings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court’s Director of Press and Information, Akande Festus, has denied claims that there is any connection between the fire incident that happened at the Supreme Court on Monday, September 25, 2023, and the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Speaking to reporters, Akande stated that the fire, which razed one chamber of the Supreme Court, was immediately extinguished with the use of fire extinguishers to prevent further damage.

He said: “The items destroyed in that chamber were limited to books, stationery, and various computer gadgets. Fortunately, our extensive e-library contains digital copies of these books, and physical copies can easily be replenished in the chamber.

“Therefore, there is no correlation between this incident and the Presidential Election Petition, contrary to public speculation.”

Akande assured the public that “Matters related to presidential elections are not deliberated within the chamber, and documents pertaining to such issues are not stored there”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



