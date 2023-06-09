There Is No Subsidy In Nigeria – ASUU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that Nigeria has no subsidy.

The President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, made this known on Wednesday when he spoke at the Alex Ekweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo in Ebonyi State.

Osodeke was perplexed that Nigeria would be exporting crude oil for the past 70 years and can’t refine the product at home.

He said: “We don’t believe that there is fuel subsidy.

“You can’t be exporting crude oil for the past 70 years, and you still cannot refine the crude oil and sell to your people at the Nigerian rate, not at the dollar rate. Then, something is wrong.”

Osodeke stated: The ASUU boss also decried the inability of the country to have a functioning refinery, decrying the humongous amounts spent on the existing ones.

“It is not rocket science to build a refinery. When the country deliberately refuses to maintain the ones they have but people [working there] are being paid.

“Nigeria has spent trillions of naira in the past three years or so on the renovation of refineries yet nothing is working. Meanwhile, smaller countries have functional refineries.”