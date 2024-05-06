Ikeja Electric Slashes Electricity Tariff For Band A Customers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has reduced the electricity tariff payable by its Band A customers to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour from the N225/kWh approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the notice, the downward tariff review of the Band A customers would take effect from Monday, May 6, 2024.

Under the approved review, Band A customers who hitherto were charged N225/Kwh, are now to pay N206.80/Kwh.

“Please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kwh to N206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily,” the statement said.

The decision to crash the tariff may not be unconnected with public outcry over the increase in electricity which industry observers, Civil Society Organisations, and labour unions have described as insensitive.

The tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged.