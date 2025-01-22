There Should Be No Hatred Under Your Leadership, Pope Tells Trump

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, has expressed optimism that new American President, Donald Trump’s presidency will pursue opportunities for all as the former United States president prepares to return to the White House.

The African Examiner writes that President Trump was inaugurated yesterday as the 47th president of the US after he defeated outgoing Vice-President, Kamala Harris.

In his congratulatory message to the American president, before he was officially sworn in, the pope prayed for Trump’s wisdom, strength, and protection.

“Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” Francis added.

“At the same time, as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples.

“With these sentiments, I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings.”

Trump has pledged to check off dozens of campaign policy priorities on his first day in office including an executive action on immigration.

|Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, said there would be a sweeping suite of actions including invoking a national emergency at the border, some “arrests, and removals”.