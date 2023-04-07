There was no election in Lagos but war – LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Labour Party candidate for the just-ended gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, stated that what happened in the state was a war, not an election.

Speaking on Arise Television’s morning show on Friday, Rhodes-Vivour also disclosed that the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must improve in the future.

Rhodes-Vivour said: “What happened in Lagos was a war on Lagosians no matter how they wanted to colour it or mold the waters.

“In Ikoyi, there were Yoruba people who were beaten and affected by thugs and hooligans that came into the place.

“Look at what happened VCG as well and the complicity of INEC as well in this process need to be taken up so that If they want to try anything next time they would do things differently, give a perception of equity, fairness and justice, not these brazing rip over democracy in Lagos State.”

The African Examiner recalls that INEC had in March announced Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the Lagos gubernatorial election.

Sanwo-Olu gathered a total of 762,134 to defeat the first runner-up, the Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour, who got 312,329 votes, while Abdulazeez Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got 62,449 votes.