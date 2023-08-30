Tinubu Appoints NDDC New Board, Management

Tinubu Appoints NDDC New Board, ManagementFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, August 30th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Board and Management team member are:
Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West
The President said he expects that the new Board and Management team would ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.
The appointments take immediate effect.
