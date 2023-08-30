W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Appoints NDDC New Board, Management

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, August 30th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Board and Management team member are:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa 

Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers 

Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo 

Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa 

Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta 

Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers 

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo 

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo 

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo 

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central 

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West

The President said he expects that the new Board and Management team would ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

The appointments take immediate effect.

