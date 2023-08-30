Tinubu Appoints NDDC New Board, Management

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Board and Management team member are:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta

Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West

The President said he expects that the new Board and Management team would ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

The appointments take immediate effect.





