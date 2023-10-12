Tinubu Appoints New Leadership In Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy Sectors

Tinubu Appoints New Leadership In Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy SectorsFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, October 12th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:
According to a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:
(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida
(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen
(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi
(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji
(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi
The statement further said that in line with Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.
Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi
The appointments take immediate effect, the statement added.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=91367