Tinubu Appoints New Leadership In Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy Sectors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:

According to a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:

(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida

(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen

(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji

(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi

The statement further said that in line with Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi

The appointments take immediate effect, the statement added.





