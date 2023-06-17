Tinubu Consoles Ex- Senate President Nnamani, As He Lays Late Wife To Rest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It was an emotional moment on Friday at Amechi Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Council area of Enugu State, and country home of ex Senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani, as he laid remains of his beloved Wife, late Lady Ezine Jane Udewo Nnamani to rest.

Our Correspondent reports that thousands of sympathizers converged to pay their last respect to the deceased who passed on recently in Enugu during a brief ailment.

The funeral rites began on Thursday, 15, June 2023, with a Service of Songs held at the residence of Senator Nnamani, and was organized by the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Enugu Diocese

Dignitaries from various part of Nigeria, including a high powered delegation from the federal government and the members of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, attended the burial ceremony.

In his remark at the event Akpabio said: “I’m leading two delegations: one is that of His Excellency, our dear president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” If you look around, you will see so many Presidential Advisers, including the special adviser on security, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; two, (delegation) of the Senate”.

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, the Senate president said that, the president was saddened by the demise of Lady Nnamani, whose death, he described a monumental loss to the Nnamani family.

He however, read out the president’s condolence message thus which read thus: “To Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and his dear family and the church. It was with immense sadness that I learned of the demise of your beloved wife, Mrs Jane Nnamani. There’s no doubt that her loss is a monumental one for you and the entire Nnamani family.

“The enviable milestones you have achieved in your political career and even in private businesses, could not have been possible without the psychological and emotional support of a dutiful and lovely wife like Lady Jane Nnamani.

“Even though she died at the young age of 58, hers was a vindication of the adage that it is not how long one lives but how well that matters. She will surely continue to inspire fun memories in the hearts of those who love her and whose lives she touched.

“As her remains are buried today, o pray that God Almighty grant you, your children and every member of your family the strength the fortitude to bear this loss and to carry on without her. I pray that her soul rests in eternal peace”.

In a homily at the burial service, Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Archbishop Christopher Ede, said that human lives were like a flower that blossoms but withers away afterwards.

The Cleric therefore, urged Nigerians to help and assist one another especially those who were in need before death finally comes their way.

He also lamented that love for money and power had made most Nigerians not to bother on the level of atrocities and wickedness they inject in the land.

“These ill-gotten wealth and politic power have made many to start living life-style that is clearly abnormal and do not glorify God or do people around them any good. But just vanity at the end of the day,” he said.

Thanking guest in a vote of thanks, Senator Nnamani expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for sending a high-powered delegation and a wonderful tribute about his demised wife to the burial service.

He said “I am elated and happy that after about two decades I left power, I am still recognised by the highest authority in the land.

“I sincerely thank Mr President for this love and solidarity to my family this our trying times,” he said.

He equally thanked Nigerians of all works of life both local and international as well as politicians and business moguls for coming round the family and making this burial a huge success.

The event also attracted top personalities such as Secretary to government of the federation SGF, Senator George Akume, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, his Deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Deputy speaker of the house of representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Senators Dave Umahi, Kelvin Chukwu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Abiola Ajimobi, Anyim Pius Anyim, and Sam Egwu.

Others are General Manager Business Development of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Chief Hycienth Ngwu, Archbishop Christopher Ede of the Enugu Baptist Church; Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province; Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Dave Umahi, former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okwy Nwodo, Alhaji Kashim Imam; former chief of Army staff COAS, Gen Azubike Ihejirika, amongst others.





