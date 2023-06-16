Tinubu Inaugurates NEC

…Says No Excuse For Failure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC).

Tinubu charged the council headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima to support his administration in transforming the economic Fortunes of the country.

He said his government has the enormous task of growing the nation’s economy, stressing that there would not be any excuse for failure.

Tinubu said his administration was committed to fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

After the inauguration, the council held its inaugural meeting with Shettima presiding.

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Membership of the NEC is made up of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted Government officials.





