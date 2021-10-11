Tinubu Is Ready For Next Political Move – Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that Bola Tinubu is fit and ready for his next political move.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during an event in honour of the All Progressives Congresses (APC) leader.

He stated that he is assured of his predecessor’s “renewed vigor” as his return excites the people of Lagos and supporters across the country.

“We give glory to God who brought you (Tinubu) back with sound health and stronger vigor.

“We give praises to God that the intention of evil-minded people who spread malicious rumour against our leader did not materialise.

”This event shows Asiwaju is healthy and possesses more energy to embark on his next move in politics”, Sanwo-Olu said.























