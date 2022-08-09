Losing An Unborn Child Can Be Traumatic As Toyin Lawani Recounts Pregnancy Ordeal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian fashion stylist and reality TV star, Toyin Lawani, has lost her baby.

The mother of three announced this on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“Tnks to everyone who reached out, God bless u all, Losing An unborn child can be the most difficult trauma to deal with, cse u wld hv Bonded & started making plans for the future, I have always said I wanted to hv just 2kids, Then my doc advised me to take out my womb out due to the Complications I was having,” she wrote.

“I dealt with a lot, multiple fibroid surgeries, arthritis, back backs, neck pains, side pains, times I would literally wake up paralyzed, I wear a neck brace daily but when in public I take it off, too many questions.”

Lawani also disclosed a detailed account of all she went through during her last pregnancy.

“So went for the 3rd baby again, At least before I do the final surgery, from my last borns pregnancy found out I had a cyst in my Brian cse d headaches were super & back pains tripled, I got doctors opinions in Nigeria they said we can’t treat you till you have this baby, the best thing is to take the baby out & we will get you the care u need,” she added.

“At this time I was already attached I said no & went abroad, they managed d situation till I had d baby, Which was why they said I couldn’t have it naturally like my other kids, Got back on my feet in no time, months after my legs & bones gave way, d pain was too much went back again abroad they said my bones were degenerating due to the pressure.”

“At this point, my legs were swollen, I couldn’t walk, this was a few days to my 40th birthday party in Nigeria, I had so much plans for my 40th but I said nothing & opted for prayer for my late mom.”

She also shared details of how she got pregnant again and lost the child.

“Few months forward I found out I was pregnant again, this wasn’t planned at all & I and hubby said to tell no one, cause we weren’t sure, even when my friends said, u re pregnant, I will just laugh abt it,” she wrote.

“And say no it’s not there, unfortunately, I got so stressed &depressed, started bleeding as usual cse I bleed having all my kids, from day one till due date, so felt it was normal, but it took a huge turn& I lost it, in the process I’m hearing I need a spine surgery I’m like how old I’m I.

“Anyways I have lost so many things in life, But I felt this to my bones, Cause it could have bn avoided but I thank God for his mercy upon my life, I neva hv shared ds much cse I hate showing weakness, But neva judge a Book by its cover⚔️ Back & Better. Tnks@segun_wealth, u rare.”