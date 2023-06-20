Tinubu Returns NEMA, Hajj Commission To VP’s Office For Supervision

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu +on Tuesday, approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to the Office of the Vice President for supervision in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola

It would be recalled that NEMA had been under the supervision of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management while the Hajj Commission had been under the purview of the Presidency.

According to the statement, Tinubu also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an “appropriate number” of technical and administrative aides that would work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



