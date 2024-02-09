NNPC, CBN to Strengthen Relationship To Guarantee Seamless Commercial Operation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, have reviewed the decision of the NNPC Ltd. to domicile a significant portion of its revenues and other banking services with the CBN.

Following their meeting in Abuja on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the NNPC Ltd. and CBN Chiefs noted the value created by the decision for all parties, especially in providing the NNPC Ltd. with an improved platform for managing its cash holding obligor limits in commercial banks set by the Board of Directors.

The CBN has provided enhanced digital platforms for all transactions and has established specific limits to manage NNPC Ltd. transactions.

Both parties have also committed to further strengthening the collaboration to ensure seamless operations of the commercial NNPC Limited and noted that NNPC Ltd. continues to have banking transactions with commercial banks as required.

Olufemi O. Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer,

NNPC Ltd.

Hakama Sidi Ali

Ag. Director, Corporate Communications Department, Central Bank of Nigeria





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



