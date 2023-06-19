Tinubu To Attend Summit On New Global Financial Pact In Paris

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will join world leaders on Thursday n Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

This will be Tinubu’s official trip outside the country since he was sworn in as President on May 29.

The President will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists would take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The Summit, which would be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, would be held at Palais Brongniart.

The President would be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He would return to Abuja on Saturday.





