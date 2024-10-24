Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of Ministerial Nominees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has received a request from President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of the appointments of seven ministerial nominees announced on Wednesday.

President Tinubu’s request seeking expeditious consideration of the requests was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio who read it at the commencement of the plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu urged the Senate to consider and confirm the seven nominees for appointment as ministers.

The ministerial nominees for confirmation include Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment), Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (State Foreign Affairs), and Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment).

Others are Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Ahmad (State Education).

Akpabio referred the nominees to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative action as soon as possible.

The move came hours after Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet. The president sacked five of his ministers, redeployed 10 of them, and appointed seven others.

Those sacked included Uju-Ken Ohanenye as Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John as Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman as Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim as Minister of Youth Development.

Tinubu thereafter appointed seven others. Among those reassigned were Yusuf Sununu who was removed as the Minister of State for Education and named as the Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Tinubu reassigned Olatunji Alausa as the Minister of Education, removing him as the Minister of State, Health.

Bello Goronyo was removed as Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation and reassigned as Minister of State Works.

Abubakar Momoh was relieved as Minister of Niger Delta Development and reassigned as Minister of Regional Development.

Tinubu reassigned Uba Maigari Ahmadu as Minister of State, Regional Development, from his previous portfolio as Minister of State, Steel Development.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, was reassigned as Minister of State Finance to deputised the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Sports Minister John Enoh was reassigned as the new Minister of State, Trade and Investment.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim was removed as Minister of State, Police Affairs and reassigned as Minister of Women Affairs.

Ayodele Olawande was elevated as Minister of Youth Development from his initial portfolio as Minister of State for Youth Development.

Minister of State, Environment, Iziak Salako was reassigned as Minister of State, Health.