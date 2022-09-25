Constable Recruitment: PSC Extends Deadline For 2022 Application

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC), has extended the deadline for the on-going 2022 Constables Recruitment application by one month.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Commission’s Head, press and public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, and made available to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu.

The Commission’s Recruitment portal originally scheduled to be closed on Monday, September 26th, 2022 “will remain open to applicants until the 26th of October 2022 to give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants.

“Eligible applicants who have been unable to apply are advised to take advantage of this extension.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that nobody interested in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force will be denied the opportunity.

According to Ani, “the Commission will also not deviate from its established Policy of conducting a transparent and merit driven Police recruitment based on defined rules and regulations.

Applications are free and at no cost.