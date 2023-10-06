Tinubu’s Certificate Saga: Atiku Suffering From Serial Electoral Losses, Says APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) claims the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is suffering from multiple electoral losses over his push for the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s win.

Atiku – who lost in the 2023 election and also to Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 – had on Thursday addressed the press after the Chicago State University (CSU) released President Tinubu’s academic credentials which he earlier demanded on the suspicion that the Nigerian leader submitted fake documents for the 2023 exercise.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after Atiku’s briefing, the spokesman of the APC Felix Morka faulted the former vice president’s address.

“When the press conference ended, I was actually grappling with the points and the reason for that press conference. I could not put my finger on why he actually called a so-called press conference today. The only thing I can say is that it was simply another occasion by Atiku Abubakar to beat his tattered and empty drums of lies, distortions, untruths, and sheer falsehood,” the APC National Publicity said on the show.

“This is not an occasion to be emotional. I can understand that when you lose an election, especially for a man who has serially lost presidential elections, I can understand that he is affected by his serial loss,” Morka added.

“That’s an emotional issue for him and I sympathise with him and everyone around him. But that’s not a reason to just make up stories to indulge yourself.”

According to him, Atiku and his team had filed a suit to stop Tinubu’s election on the basis that he (Tinubu) did not attend CSU and not a case of forgery as claimed by the PDP candidate.

“The argument, quite to the contrary, was that he did not go to CSU,” he maintained. “So, when did we go from he did not go to CSU to forging a certificate?”





