Nigerians Slam Eniola Badmus As Actress Shares ‘Tinubu’s Swearing-In Fabric’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has come under severe criticism on social media after she distributed what appeared to be swearing-in fabric on her Instagram account.

The African Examiner writes that Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the presidential election was held on Saturday and Nigerians are yet to know the winner as the results are collated by the Independent and National Electoral commission (INEC). However, Badmus, who is a supporter of Tinubu, has asked her followers to reach out to her if they want the fabric.

“Swearing in Kampala is ready, holla if you want,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the fabric.

The fabric also bears Tinubu’s trademark.

However, the post of the movie star was not well received by a number of Nigerians on social media.

Reacting, some Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts to admonish the actress.

“INEC hasn’t declared a winner yet, Eniola Badmus is seen via social media sharing Tinubu’s ‘swearing kampala,” a user said.

Another user added: “Eniola Badmus” Has a way of always attracting Negative attention to herself. First She rushed to announce Ifeanyi’s (davido son) death before the family even confirmed the death.

“Now she is already sharing Tinubu swearing in Kampala not minding the election violence yesterday.”

Alberrie (@alberrie writes: “All I know is that when Eniola Badmus lost weight she lost her sense of reasoning too.”

@floss0701 writes: “Eniola badmus is already sharing aso ebi for Tinubu’s supposed victory party. Nawa o!!”

@Rubyneta2 writes: “ Don’t blame Eniola badmus for supporting tinubu he already paid for her weight loss surgery .. fat hoe!”

Oluwatobi Bamidele writes: “Be like say Daddy Tinubu don promise Eniola Badmus political appointment.”