Ugwuanyi Committed To Serve Enugu People, Not Petty Politics – Media Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is committed to serving Enugu State people who gave him their mandate on two occasions and would not be distracted from his assignment by politics.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Barrister Steve Oruruo who regretted being quoted out of context on issues of zoning with its attendant politics, made the above remarks in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu Thursday.

He buttressed the governor’s unwavering commitment to a vigorous pursuit of infrastructural and human capital development until the end of his tenure.

Oruruo, said the clarification became necessary following some misleading reports in the media about the State zoning controversy.

According to him, Governor Ugwuanyi having understood the sensibilities, temperament and yearnings of Ndi Enugu, works tirelessly on daily basis to fulfill his part of the social contract .

“There are many ongoing projects initiated by our dear governor, which he wants to see to their completion.

“The first ever long span flyover at the Nike Lake road T junction, which is geared towards relieving commuters of perennial traffic snarl has attained more than 70 percent competition.”

“The 200 Bed Esut Teaching Hospital and college of Medicine project Igbo-eno, the State Secretariat Annex and other rural development initiatives tailored to ameliorate the sufferings of our people are what the governor is particular about rather than politicking. His Excellency is diligently focused on his mandate and would not entertain any form of distractions ”Oruruo stated.

The governor’s aide disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi has continued to pursue his inclusive and ecumenist style of leadership, stressing that the approach has endeared the governor to many people both in Enugu and Nigeria as a whole.

His words: “Peace and harmonious social co-existence mean the world to His Excellency, Thankfully, he had successfully engendered a reengineering of the political psyche of the people, to embrace peace, reconciliation and love for one another, as opposed to unbridled violence since inception of this regime.”

Oruruo who frowned against being quoted out of context on issues of zoning in the party, maintained that “his principal would rather focus on the robust, well-articulated and people- oriented programmes of delivering the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people than dwelling in politics.”

“The security and welfare of Ndi-Enugu have been the foremost concern of the governor in line with S.14(2)(b) of the constitution.

“His approach to security issues has been multi-pronged, cutting across a re-engineering of Enugu’s political psychology, engendering goodwill across all divides, reforming the judicial sector, empowering young men and women, eliminating all forms of brigandage and providing the enabling environment and logistics for the security operatives to function optimally.”

“Through deliberate policies, synergy with the people and the security agencies and divine will of the Almighty God, Enugu has been made an impregnable fortress for all law-abiding citizens.^

The Governor’s Special Adviser finally expressed his appreciation to Ndi-Enugu for the love and unassailable support they have maintained for Governor Ugwuanyi, who he promised will not disappoint the people.

While pleading with journalists to mainstream national interest in their reportage by avoiding sensationalism or taking development out of context, Oruruo said he appreciates that the challenges faced by media workers at this point of Nigeria’s socio-economic quagmire are enormous.