Many Killed, Five Injured In Lagos Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many persons were on Tuesday morning burnt to death and five others critically injured after two vehicles collided in Lagos.

The accident, which occurred around 3am at Alaro City inward Epe, involved a passenger bus carrying 23 men and a tipper conveying sand. Two people escaped unhurt.

While the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) whose officials were first responders to the scene said 16 persons died in the accident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) put the death toll at five.

According to the FRSC, the collision was as a result of impaired visibility due to reckless driving.

A statement by the FRSC’s Lagos Public Education Officer (PEOA), Olabisi Sonusi, the five injured victims were taken to the hospitalised.

She said: “The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with registration number KTN262YJ and an Articulated truck (registration number unknown).

“He also admonished the motoring public to always observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.

“Ogungbemide is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.”