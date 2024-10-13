UNICEF, Bauchi Emirs Tackle Out-Of-School Children

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bauchi State Council of Emirs has pledged to collaborate with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to address the issue of out-of-school children in the state.



The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, spoke on behalf of the Emirs, on Sunday during a one-day State Level Consultative meeting on the 2024/25 Enrolment Drive Campaign in Bauchi.



Adamu emphasised the need for collective effort to overcome challenges in the education sector.

“We are committed to ensuring that all teachers perform their duties diligently, parents send their children to school, and traditional leaders are mobilised for the campaign’s success,” he stated.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, urged traditional institutions to advocate for the implementation of the State Child Protection Law 2023 and increased investment in education, from 16 per cent to 20 per cent of the state’s budget.



She commended Gov. Bala Mohammed for his partnership with UNICEF in improving education outcomes.

Dr Jamila Dahiru, State Commissioner for Education, expressed gratitude to development partners and stakeholders through her representative, Alh. Ali Babayo, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, for their dedication to improving the education sector.



Alhaji Adamu Duguri, Executive Chairman of SUBEB, emphasised that marginalising traditional institutions had led to the decline of education and security.



To reclaim the state’s educational excellence, he stressed the importance of placing traditional leaders at the forefront of the campaign to achieve the desired goals. (NAN)