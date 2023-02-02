UNN Law Faculty, Collaborating Regulatory Agencies on Consumer Awareness Creation.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – From its inception in 1960, one of the nation’s premier and prestigious universities, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, founded by Nigeria’s first Civilian President, and Owelle of Onitsha, Anambra State, South East Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, has continued to contribute her quota both in capital and human development in the country.

The institution which prides itself as the number one university in the nation, has no doubt produced uncountable notable personalities and professionals that have excelled in their various fields of endeavors, such as Law, Medicine, Engineering, Architecture, amongst others, serving in different capacities both at home and in the diaspora.

In line with its Motto: ‘Restoring the Dignity of Man’, the academic staffers of the ivory tower, (professors and other lecturers), have no doubt exceedingly lived up to expectations in that regard, as well as the onerous task of grooming and producing best brains in various disciplines.

Indeed, the success stories of its products in the labour market across the globe, including the legal space cannot be completed without mentioning the efforts of the professors who impacted undiluted knowledge on the graduates during their years of studies in various departments and faculties.

Without sounding immodest, suffice it to say that UNN professors serving in its various faculties and campuses, have over the years through hard work, carved niches for themselves, as most of them have become known trail blazers, pace setters, and seasoned innovators.

One of such notable professors and a trail blazer whose name rings bell in the UNN academic environment is the Distinguished Professor Mrs. Felicia Monye, of the Faculty of Law, Enugu Campus of the University.

Professor Monye, a leading authority in law of consumer protection is also the Coordinator, Consumer Law and Policy Research Group, UNN.

The University Don, who is the brain behind the Law of Consumer Protection in the institution, has never hidden her passion for the promotion of the course since inception.

As part of the measures to expose the law students to the practical aspect of the course, Prof. Monye has always invited the various federal government’s regulatory agencies to the Faculty’s consumer law programmes where they sensitize and enlighten the future lawyers on several issues regarding consumer protection as well as their rights as consumers of products and services.

In addition to subjects relating to the regulatory agencies, other courses taught at the undergraduate level by the Faculty include liability for defective products, enforcement of consumer rights, liability for foreign substances in products, e-commerce and consumer redress for defective products and services.

As part of its expository and awareness creation programme for the future lawyers, the UNN Law Faculty, at the Enugu Campus UNEC, had just recently, 26 January 2023, to be precise, organised the 2023 Consumer Protection Forum for the law students and other stakeholders.

The event attracted various federal agencies regulating different sectors relating to consumer protection to the Faculty.

Speaking during the event, held at the hallowed Moot Court hall of the law faculty, Prof Monye, explained that the annual event was aimed at providing an opportunity for the federal regulatory agencies to interact with the participants and to create awareness on the activities and services they offer to consumers. The law professor, who introduced the teaching of Law of Consumer Protection at the University of Nigeria in 1998, added that UNN was the first to start the teaching of the course in Nigeria at the undergraduate level.

The former Dean, Faculty of Law, who enjoys a good working relationship with various consumer protection agencies within and outside Nigeria, thanked the agencies for responding to the invitation.

In a Goodwill remark , Dr. M.C Anozie, of the faculty emphasised that every human being is a consumer and commended the efforts of Professor Monye in promoting consumer protection at the national and international levels.

Various Nigeria’s consumer protection and regulatory agencies used the opportunity to create awareness on the services they offer to Nigerians, just as they equally educated them on how to seek redress when their rights are violated as consumers.

Some of the federal government regulatory agencies present at the event were, Standards Organisation of Nigeria SON, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON.

The agencies took time to explain to the future lawyers their respective core mandates and functions as stipulated by the laws establishing them.

In his speech, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, who spoke through the South East Zonal Controller, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugama, stated that consumer protection and satisfaction in the Communication sector remains the Commission’s watch word.

He urged the students and Nigerians in general to always speak out when short-changed by service providers, adding that the Commission has in place several channels of complaints which consumers should always embrace.

Also speaking, officials of NAFDAC, and SON, who identified sub-standard and counterfeiting of products among their key challenges in Nigeria, stressed that they have continued to sustain public enlightenment and synergy with sister agencies in tackling the ugly trend.

They added that the development is being tackled headlong via modern technology, which has helped the agencies tremendously in waging serious war against such unlawful acts across the country.

The Deputy Director, Consumer Education, South East Zonal Office of FCCPC, Mr. Nwafor Anthony Izunna, in his speech, assured consumers of the Commission’s readiness at all times in protecting them. He therefore urged consumers in the South East Zone to always contact their Office in Awka, the Anambra State capital to register their complaints whenever their rights are violated.

Expressing how the faculty felt at the end of the program, Dr. Timothy Umahi, described the event as unique and mutually beneficial to the Faculty and the industry operators as it provided an opportunity for cross-fertilisation of ideas as well as harmonization of theory and practice and urged other institutions to imbibe the system.

Speaker after speaking at the event poured eccomiums on Professor Monye for her relentless efforts and passion in driving the consumer protection issues to an enviable heights in the university, urging her to keep the flag flying.