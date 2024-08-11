Upcoming Beauty Pageant To Showcase Enugu Rich Heritage, Says Culture Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has said it will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state through a beauty pageant tagged, “Ada Enugu Beauty Pageant 2024.

The Pageant which is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2024 at the Base Landmark Events Centre, Enugu is being organized in partnership with a cultural organisation, known as Okechi Eke Ventures.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, who made this known during a press briefing in Enugu weekend said with the Beauty Pageant, the State would be showcased to the world.

She said “We have invited you here, at the conference hall of Enugu State, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, not just to interact, engage and brief you but to also request for partnership with you, in showcasing. ADA ENUGU (BEAUTY) PAGEANT. 2024.

According to her “Ada Enugu Pageant 2024, tagged: ” Enugu to the World ” is a pageant that will basically, deal with showcasing the rich culture, traditions and tourism potentials of Ndi-Enugu.

“It will be undiluted Igbo cultural affairs that will unite Enugu Youths and shun the UNESCO prediction on extinction of Igbo Language by 2050.

“Ada Enugu Pageant will focus majorly on promoting the culture of Ndi-Enugu, through various platforms, which include, the promotion of the indigenous dialect, clothing as well as the food we eat.

“It will also promote youth development, capacity building, empowerment, economic emancipation, talent discovery, talent development, promotion of investment and tourism activities in Enugu State.

“It will promote peaceful co-existence amongst people of Enugu and other regions of Nigeria with investors and tourists, thereby growing the GDP of the State,” she explained.

In his remark, Pageant Consultant to the Commissioner, Joel Chinedu Eke, listed the criteria for participation.

He explained that the target participants for the event are High School, College, University undergraduates and graduates between 18 – 28 years.

According to him, the contestants must hail from Enugu State or must have been resident in Enugu for 15 years and above.

He hinted that 20 contestants would be shortlisted for the contest, stressing that the Star prize for the Pageant will be a brand new car while First and Second runners up will go home with other prizes, such as Refrigerator and Television as well as consolation prizes and certificate of participation.

The consultant noted that intending contestants will register by sending their recent photograph, name, residential address, community and LGA of origin, phone number and School of graduation or study.

The event he further disclosed, would feature red carpet activities, contesting Programs, Jokes, Music and Cultural dance, fashion Show Winner and presentation of prizes and award.

Our correspondent writes that Enugu state which has 17 local government areas is endowed with abundant culture.