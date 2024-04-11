Sallah: Muslim Community In Enugu Demands Bigger Prayer Ground

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Muslim community in Enugu State has appealed to the state Governor, Dr. Peter Peter Mbah to approve government owned Okpara Square for their prayers during their festive periods such as Eldifiltri, saying their current Central Mosque prayer ground no longer contains them during such an event.

The appeal was made on Wednesday by the SARKI HAUSAWAN of Enugu State, Abubakar Yusuf Sambo (11) during this year’s Eldifiltri celebrations.

Our Correspondent reports that governor Mbah, was represented at the ceremony by the state commissioner for information, Mr. Aka Eze Aka.

The SARKi, who applauded the governor over the existing peace and security in the state, said the Muslim Center located at Uwani , Enugu can no longer accommodate the large crowd of worshippers during the festive periods like Eldifiltri.

He said: ‘Muslim community is today joining their counterparts all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eldifiltri during this month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a very important period in the lives of every muslim because it is a month every muslim is expected to be disciplined , honest, just and share love with one another.

“So it is a very important period in Islam so the Muslim community in Enugu State thank Allah for making this year’s celebration very fruitful”

The Islamic cleric noted that the center is too small to accommodate them and their vehicles hence the need for a bigger place.

The SARKI said that their prayers do not last up two hours and will therefore not take much time.

He expressed joy that the governor has visited them twice since he took over mantle of leadership of the state, stressing it remains an honour to the entire Muslim community in the state.

The SARKI described Mbah as a promise keeper, noting that he promised them during his campaigns that he will be governor of all residents of the state and has been living up to that promise.

He added that the governor has through his visits to them fulfilled the promise he made to be governor of all the residents.

Also speaking, Muslim women leaders who spoke at the event appealed to the governor to carry them along in the state scheme of things, especially job employment and women empowerment, pointing out that they supported him fully during his electioneering campaigns.

In his remark, governor Mbah had assured the Muslim Community that his government is poised towards transforming the state, and make life bearable for all residents, Muslim inclusive.

He commended them for their peaceful disposition in the state, and urged them to always make promotion of peace and harmony their watch word.