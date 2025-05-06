Let Us Do Our Job, EFCC Reacts To Protest Against Verydarkman’s Arrest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of Martins Otse concerning what it described as “grave allegations of financial malfeasance,” over its repeated refusal to honour several invitations given to him.

The anti-graft agency on Tuesday, stated that Otse was invited in connection with a series of petitions it received, all bordering on alleged financial crimes.

His kidnap by the EFCC has sparked reactions as some Nigerians are already protesting the detention of the activist. EFCC, reacting tasked Nigerians to allow the body perform its constitutional duties.

“The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour,” the statement said, assuring that “as soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed.”

“Martins Innocent Otse was invited owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him,” the EFCC stated.’

According to the Commission, VDM refused to show up irrespective of all invitations sent through his known addresses and communication channels.

“He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him,” the statement read.

The EFCC declared that although it is aware of “several unguarded attacks” made by the activist concerning its operations, his arrest was not motivated by those actions.

“While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them,” the Commission said.

It also stated that it acted within the law by arresting VDM detaining Otse and a valid court order was obtained to keep him in custody while investigations continue.

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard,” it added.

The Commission also stated that the activist has been given administrative bail and would soon regain his freedom when he meets the bail conditions.